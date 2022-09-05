Passport Seva Kendras in Telangana begin functioning on Saturdays

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: In order to bring down the long appointment cycle for Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) applications, Passports Seva Kendras in Telangana began functioning on Saturdays to process PCC applications exclusively.

Accordingly, three PSKs in Hyderabad (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki), one in Nizamabad and one in Karimnagar, were open this Saturday for processing applications for PCCs, with a total of 1,534 PCC applications being processed the first day.

According to a note issued by Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah, in addition to daily issued appointments, separate appointments for next Saturday (September 10) were also being released for all five PSKs under the RPO, Hyderabad.

Applicants were advised to make use of the facility by booking their appointments either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or through the mPassportseva app and to approach respective PSKs where the slots are booked.

Applicants were informed that without submitting their PCC applications online and carrying an Application Reference Number (ARNs), their requests for PCC services would not be entertained in PSKs on Saturday.

Applicants were also advised not to approach brokers, middlemen or touts for PCCs or any kind of passport related services.