Patancheru MLA foots Rs 12 lakh bill for water pipeline

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy spent Rs 12 lakh from his pocket to provide drinking water to Mahendra Hills Colony, a newly developed area under Ameenpur municipality.

Since the colony was not connected with a drinking water pipeline, the citizens met the MLA requesting a pipeline for water supply. Mahipal Reddy spent Rs 12 lakh on the two km pipeline to solve the residents’ problem.

Speaking on the occasion on Sunday, the MLA said the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao came up with the gigantic Mission Bhagiratha programme with the objective of providing drinking water to each and every household in the State. Pointing out that 50 per cent of the area under Ameenpur Municipality had been covered under Mission Bhagiratha, he said the remaining works will be completed shortly.

Thanking the MLA for his gesture, the residents organised a grand felicitation for him.

Municipal Chairman Tummala Panduranga Reddy, Vice-chairman Nandaram Narasimha Goud, and others were present.

