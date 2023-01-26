Patriotic fervour pervades as Hyderabad celebrates Republic Day

Hyderabad celebrated the 74th Republic Day by unfurling the tricolor with nationalistic fervour on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

74th Republic day celebration at Railway sports complex Secunderabad.Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Government offices, educational institutions, private companies, residential and colony welfare associations, families, government hospitals, research organizations, and NGOs across Hyderabad celebrated the 74th Republic Day by unfurling the tricolor with nationalistic fervour on Thursday.

TSRTC chairman Goverdhan Bajireddy unfurled the national flag at Bus Bhavan in the presence of V-C and MD V C Sajjanar. He along with the MD congratulated the employees for their devoted service and extended Republic Day wishes.

The Regional Passport Officer and Head of MEA Branch Secretariat, Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah unfurled the national flag at Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad.

On the occasion, coinciding with the upcoming ‘Startup20’ meet, the RPO staff prepared two creative art installations of G-20 out of waste material and put them on display with colorful lighting.

N V S Reddy, Managing Director of HMRL, unfurled the flag at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura. The proposed Airport Express Metro Corridor from Raidurg station of Corridor-3 to Shamshabad Airport (31 km) project would play an important role in the emergence of Hyderabad as an attractive global destination for investments, he said.

The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, celebrated Republic Day in its centenary year with distinguished soldier Air Marshal Chandrashekharan Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, VM, who was invited as the chief guest.

Chairman, Telangana State Pollution Control Appellate Authority (TSPCAA) Justice B Prakash Rao unfurled the flag at the office at Gruhakalpa. Senior officials from the TSPCB including A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, standing Counsel of Board K Sreenivasa Reddy, and others were present.

Director, Salar Jung Museum, Dr A Nagender Reddy unfurled the tricolor at the museum. A parade by CISF staff and a special photo exhibition titled ‘Indian Constitution and Freedom Fighters’ at the Central block was inaugurated.