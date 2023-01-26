CM KCR hoists national flag at Pragathi Bhavan

He paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion and remembered their contribution for the nation building.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:36 AM, Thu - 26 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day celebrations held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday. He paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion and remembered their contribution for the nation building.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Ch Mallaredy, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, S Madhusudhanachari, Naveen Rao, Shambhipur Raju, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and other senior officials of the Chief Minister’s Office and elected representatives attended the celebrations.

Later, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the War Memorial in Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.