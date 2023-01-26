Telangana Governor hoists tricolour at Raj Bhavan

The celebrations were held with ceremonial grandeur, gaiety and patriotic fervour, in a befitting manner with the police contingents conducting the parade.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 AM, Thu - 26 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisted the national flag at the 74th Republic day celebrations organised by the State government at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. The celebrations were held with ceremonial grandeur, gaiety and patriotic fervour, in a befitting manner with the police contingents conducting the parade.

Delivering the Republic Day address, the Governor said the Indian Constitution, which was the largest in the world, was a result of contributions from several intellectuals and eminent persons. She said Dr BR Amebdkar and other architects of the Constitution displayed great dedication in preparing it with a vision for the nation’s development. Telangana too was formed as per the Constitution of India, she said.

“Telangana has a rich and distinguished history. Hyderabad, which has centuries-old history, is advancing in many sectors and gained special recognition in the fields of medicine and IT. Hyderabad is connected to all parts of the country. Raj Bhavan is providing all necessary support for the development of the State. Raj Bhavan has undertaken many programmes in tribal areas, with prevention of malnutrition primary among them,” she said.

Earlier, the Governor paid tributes to martyrs at the War memorial at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. At Raj Bhavan, the Governor was received by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and other officials, where the TSSP platoons gave her the Rastriya Salute. After the Governor unfurled the tricolour at 7 am, the police band played the national anthem. Later, the police contingents conducted the parade, followed by the Governor’s Republic Day address.

On the occasion, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated RRR movie music director MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose. Several senior officials of the State government and also people from various walks of life participated in the celebrations in a large number.