Pattana Pragathi changed the face of towns: CDMA Satyanarayana

05:54 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) Dr. N. Satyanarayana on Monday asserted that Pattana Pragathi was giving results as face of the towns have changed in the state.

Participating in the Pattana Pragathi at Bhongir, Satyanarayana said that the issues in the municipalities have also been solved under Pattana Pragathi programme. He pointed out that green coverage area was increased in Telangana state after Telangana Ku Haritha Haram(TKHH) was launched.

He recollected that he laid special focus on TKHH when he was working as Joint Collector of Nalgonda district. Saplings have planted along with the roads in areas until the border of the state and some of them grew as trees, he added. He assured to sanction funds for construction of integrated market at Bhongir.

Bhongir MLA Pylla Shaker Reddy said that the people should cooperate for implementation of Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi and make their their towns and villages as a role models of development in the state.

The district collector Pamela Sathpathi said that cleanliness in the residential areas would help the people to lead healthy life and also prevent communicable and seasonal diseases. Palle Pragathi has provided opportunities to the surpanches to solve every issue prevailed in their village, she added. Municipal Chairman A Anjaneyulu, commissioner Nagi Reddy and councilors were also attended the programme.

