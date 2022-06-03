Pattana Pragathi: Gangula wants Karimnagar to become clean and green city

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:18 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar emphasized the need to make Karimnagar town as a clean and green city by utilizing the 15 days Pattana Pragathi programme. People from all walks of life should take part in the mission. The Minister launched the fourth phase of Pattana Pragathi programme in 22nd division here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that earlier, people in villages and towns used to face severe hardships due to lack of proper roads, drainages, drinking water supply and other facilities.

Women along with empty pots had to wait for water tankers and people had to fall sick frequently due to unhygienic conditions prevailing due to drainage water flow on roads. Despite peoples’ repeated requests for roads and drainage, previous rulers did not bother about the public problems. However, the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana state. Villages and towns took to development path with the launch of palle and pattana pragathi programmes under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In Karimnagar, There was a change with the planting of trees in a big way, laying roads, constructing drainages and other developmental works taken up with the funds sanctioned by the Chief Minister during the previous pattana pragathi programmes. Asking the people to think about the great things being done by the state government, he said that development was visible in every division. Town, which was neglected during the last 50 years, was developed on all fronts within a span of eight years.

Earlier, people would not know when they would get water. However, water is being supplied regularly to residents of the town, the Minister informed and assured to supply round the clock water in the coming days. Parks, graveyards, walking tracks, open gyms, cable bridge and IT park were constructed during the last eight years, he informed and added that Manair River Front, medical college, TTD temple would be developed.

Advising the people to maintain their localities clean, he wanted the public to plant trees in a big way as part of pattana pragathi. People should plant trees in front of their houses. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and others participated in the programme.