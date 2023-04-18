Pawan Kalyan joins shoot of his action drama with director Sujeeth

The film, written and directed by Sujeeth, is bankrolled by top producer DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the banner that backed the Oscar-winning film ‘RRR’ in 2022.

Hyderabad: Leading Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan is uniting with Sujeeth, one of the most exciting young directors in the industry, for a massive action drama. The film, written and directed by Sujeeth, is bankrolled by top producer DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the banner that backed the Oscar-winning film ‘RRR’ in 2022. The film, which was launched recently, went on floors the previous weekend on April 15 in Mumbai.

Pawan Kalyan has joined the shoot of the untitled film in Mumbai today. “THE #OG HAS ARRIVED on sets…#PawanKalyan #TheyCallHimOG #FireStormIsComing (sic),” the production house confirmed the news, sharing a still.

The first schedule of the much-awaited film will progress till the end of the month. Several action sequences and key scenes featuring the lead actors will be canned in the schedule that’ll unfold in Mumbai and nearby locations.

Director Sujeeth, who is among the popular storytellers in Telugu cinema, is well known for his entertainers and actioners like ‘Run Raja Run’ and ‘Saaho’, and he promises an equally powerful and impactful drama with Pawan Kalyan as well.

The film, to be mounted on a lavish scale, will have noted cinematographer Ravi K Chandran cranking the camera and AS Prakash handling production design. S Thaman, who scored the music for Bheemla Nayak, is the composer.

With a story that’ll tap Pawan Kalyan’s charisma perfectly and Sujeeth’s potential to execute action dramas, Thaman’s adrenaline-pumping music score and a superb crew, the makers promise a film that’ll be a feast for action junkies and the star’s fans. Other details about the film will be shared shortly.