Pawan Kalyan’s OG will begin in Mumbai this April

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:56 AM, Tue - 11 April 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan has one of the biggest lineups in Tollywood, next to Prabhas. The powerstar has numerous films in his hands currently, with most of them being pan-Indian ones. OG is one of them.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG is being made by two powerhouses, just like the powerstar. Sujeeth, the youngster who made Saaho with Prabhas, is directing this film too. DVV Danayya, who made RRR with SS Rajamouli, is producing OG.

OG is a film with a gangster backdrop, as stated by Sujeeth. The film’s production will take place in Mumbai and a few more foreign locations as per the film’s setting. Sujeeth and DVV Danayya planned the first schedule of the film for this April.

Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh under Harish Shankar’s direction. This production will take place for two weeks. Pawan Kalyan will immediately fly to Mumbai for the shoot of OG.

So far, there has been no update on the cast and crew of OG except for the music director, Thaman S. Well, the internal sources said that there will be a huge star cast from Bollywood for this film. Further updates are awaited from the film unit.