It’s a wrap for Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ first schedule

The first schedule of the much-awaited collaboration Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh' was wrapped up this week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is reuniting with his blockbuster ‘Gabbar Singh’ director Harish Shankar for yet another mass entertainer titled ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’. Sreeleela plays the female lead in the film produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the leading Telugu banner Mythri Movie Makers.

The first schedule of the much-awaited collaboration, where sequences featuring the lead pair and other key actors, was wrapped up this week.

In the schedule spanning eight days, the makers filmed a wide range of sequences. While high-voltage action scenes were choreographed under the supervision of the stunt director duo Ram-Lakshman involving over 1,000 junior artistes and several kids, a series of entertainment-driven segments and the romance portions were shot in a police station set as well.

Several actors like Narra Srinu, Chammak Chandra, Giri, Temper Vamsi, Nawab Shah KGF fame Avinash, took part in the schedule too.

It is believed that the various scenes shot in the first schedule were received with roaring applause by the entire crew and other members of the set. The makers, thrilled with the energetic vibe on the set, are already quite confident of surpassing expectations from the masses, who expect nothing short of a blockbuster from the ‘Gabbar Singh’ combo.

Harish Shankar has taken adequate care with the pre-production and also to project Pawan Kalyan in a different light with the dialogues and spell-binding mannerisms, guaranteeing a feast for audiences.

The effortlessly stylish posters of Pawan Kalyan from ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ are a hit with his fans. The film is being made on a lavish scale and the story has all ingredients in the right mix to leave crowds in awe. Ashutosh Rana, Gauthami, Naga Mahesh and ‘Temper’ Vamsi essay other important roles. Beyond cinematographer Ayananka Bose and art director Anand Sai, the film comprises a top-notch technical team, including editor Chota K Prasad.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad, who came up with a memorable album for ‘Gabbar Singh’ and set a high standard for mass numbers, is leaving no stone unturned to come up with another foot-tapping, blockbuster album. Other details surrounding the film and the upcoming schedule will be out shortly.