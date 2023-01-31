Paws taking over cafes in Hyderabad

Cafes have started to host events and parties for pets to have fun, play around with their fluffy friends and create a pet-parents community

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 10:50 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Pet cafe in Banjara Hills is the only café in Hyderabad that houses rescued Indie breeds. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad now has cafes that have become human-friendly, yes you read it right! There are cafes that permit pets to bring along their human companions for their outings with other furry friends.

These cafes have also started to host events and parties for pets to have some fun and play around with their fluffy friends and create a pet-parents community in Hyderabad, which helps in learning about dogs from each other.

Pet Café Hyderabad

This place in Banjara Hills is the only café in Hyderabad that houses rescued Indie breeds which also happens to be a ‘human-friendly’ café. “I was very scared of dogs when I was young. It all started when I rescued a 20-day-old motherless puppy. I quit my well-paying job to do something for animals like her full time,” said Deven Baheti, founder of The Pet Café Hyderabad.

Their café menu has food for both humans and pets, the dogs can also play along with their rescued dogs.

Felicia Lounge

A pet lifestyle and human lounge that is located at Madhapur has a space particularly made for pets to play. They have a pet grooming center, swimming pool, treadmill, and daycare center for pets. “Dogs are normally restricted to being at home coupled with two to three casual 30 minutes walk on the street, we wanted to build an open place for dogs to run around and play. We also wanted to build a pet parents community so they can interact and talk about their dogs with each other,” said Kiran Kumar, owner of Felica Lounge.

They have a specially curated menu for pets as well as humans. Other than serving food they host movie nights, pool parties, meet-ups, and other events for the pets.