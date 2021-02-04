Peahens die after drinking pesticide-laced water in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Nizamabad: Six peahens died after consuming water mixed with pesticides in Nizamabad district. According to the forest officials, on Thursday afternoon, six peahens consumed water mixed with pesticides in an agriculture field at Gundaram village on the outskirts of Nizamabad rural mandal.

They died on the spot. The forest officials confirmed that they died after consuming water mixed with pesticides.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .