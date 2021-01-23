Farmer electrocuted in Nalgonda

The victim, identified as Gogu naresh (29) was electrocuted from motor pump at agricultural field

Nalgonda: A farmer was electrocuted at Pulimamdidi village of Anumula mandal in Nalgonda district on Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as Gogu naresh (29), went to his agriculture field to switch on the pump set to water paddy nursery. The moment he touched the starter button, he was electrocuted since electricity was passing through the metal box following damage to insulation of the wire.

Haliya police shifted the body to Kamala Nehru hospital at Nagarjuna Sagar for autopsy. The police filed a case and took up investigation.

