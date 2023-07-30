Pedalling across India with a message

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 05:11 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: What initially began as a stress-busting activity soon turned into an addiction for Siddhardh, propelling him on an epic 13,000-kilometer journey through India over eleven months. Throughout this adventure, the 27-year-old aimed to promote sustainability and active mobility across the nation.

The Hyderabad-based cyclist arrived back in the city on Sunday completing what turned out to be a life altering tour. The former MNC employee, who resigned his job to pedal across the country revealed that he was always keen on travelling. However, amidst the busy routine of daily life, he couldn’t act upon it. Eventually, when he started cycling as a means of meditation and escape from the monotony, it gradually evolved into a passion.

“I always wanted to travel but did not have the courage to. However, when I came across this YouTube channel of a Korean woman cycling across the world, it inspired me and I realized that I couldn’t do it in the future if not now,” he said.

After bidding adieu to his corporate job and meticulously planning for an entire year to undertake this life-altering tour, he set off from Delhi to Manali, Leh, and Srinagar, encountering fellow bikers along the way.

Recalling his experiences from the journey, Siddhardh said that he encountered numerous interesting people throughout. Calling it an expedition of self-discovery, he says that he has learnt the most valuable life lessons and understood the importance of resilience and mental strength.

“I chose to camp in unconventional places like grazing yards, temples, and gurudwaras, to observe and form deep connections with the people. By living amongst the locals, I discovered that simplicity led to a happier existence,” he says.

Siddhardh did face challenges due to adverse weather conditions and thought of giving up on the journey. “The journey demanded a lot of physical and mental strength. It was due to the unwavering support from my family that I was able to complete the trip,” he says.

Stating that he emerged as a transformed individual, unafraid to embrace life’s uncertainties, Siddhardh now seeks fulfilment through adventure and sports, aspiring to cherish nature and bask in the joy of human connections.