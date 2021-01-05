Peddapalli CISF constable shoots self in Madhya Pradesh

On Monday, the couple reportedly quarreled, later, Srinivas went to duty and committed suicide by firing with rifle.

By | Published: 12:55 pm

Peddapalli: A Constable of the CISF, Laisatti Srinivas, 30, hailing from Peddapalli shot himself to death while on duty in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, reports said.

He was staying in MP along with wife Swathi and nine month old son Riyan. On Monday, the couple reportedly quarreled, later, Srinivas went to duty and committed suicide by firing with rifle.

Rajesham, father of the victim, broke down after knowing about sudden demise of his only son. Srinivas along with wife and son visited his native for Diwali festival and returned back to MP after the festival.

After knowing the incident, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Tuesday spoke to the constable’s father and consoled his family members.

Srinivas, native of Dongathurthi of Dharmaram mandal, joined CISF in 2017 and was working in Shivapuri, Chindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .