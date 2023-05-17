Peddapalli: Diesel bowser catches fire in OCP-III

While the diesel tanker was safe, the tyres and other parts of the vehicle were gutted

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

While the diesel tanker was safe, the tyres and other parts of the vehicle were gutted

Peddapalli/Jagtial: A diesel bowser caught fire in the Opencast-III coal mine in Ramagundam-II area of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Wednesday.

A diesel bowser supplies fuel to big vehicles being operated in opencast mines. Flames broke out in the cabin of the diesel bowser and spread to other parts of the vehicle. A major accident was averted with the alertness of the vehicle driver. Operator Mallaiah, who was in the bowser, escaped without getting hurt. While the diesel tanker was safe, the tyres and other parts of the vehicle were gutted.

Knowing about the incident, the Singareni rescue team rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Meanwhile, a car caught fire on the outskirts of Venkatapur, Korutla mandal of Jagtial district. The vehicle moving towards Korutla from Chelgal of Jagtial rural mandal when it caught fire. Sura Bakkaiah, who was traveling in the car, jumped off the vehicle after noticing the flames. Passersby informed the Fire officials, who rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

Also Read Opencast miners struggle as temperatures soar in Peddapalli