Opencast miners struggle as temperatures soar in Peddapalli

State has been experiencing extreme heat for the last few days, with temperatures soaring to unbearable levels

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:20 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Peddapalli: Opencast miners are struggling with the scorching heat weather conditions in Peddapalli. The State has been experiencing extreme heat for the last few days, with temperatures soaring to unbearable levels, forcing people to stay indoors during the afternoon.

The situation is even worse for miners working in opencast coal mines of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The mines record four to five degrees Celsius higher temperature compared to the normal areas, making it impossible for miners to work in the soaring heat.

The workers, led by AITUC, have requested the OCP-III&V management to change the timing of shifts to make it easier for them to work. The temperature in the surface areas of the Ramagundam coal belt town is around 44.8 to 45 degree Celsius, but it reaches 48 degree Celsius in the opencast mines during the afternoon.

The workers who work in the first and second shifts are facing severe hardships due to the high temperature. They have requested the management to change the timings of both shifts, with the first shift from 7 am to 1 pm, and the second shift from 4 pm to 11 pm instead of 3 pm to 11 pm.

According to B Srinivas, a coal miner from OCP-I, the heat emanating from the layer of coal stocks and the burn of coal due to high temperatures makes it impossible to work in the quarries during the afternoon.

Another worker, Mallikarjun, suggested that cool drinking water, buttermilk packets, and curd rice should be made available in canteens, and the management should arrange for water tankers to sprinkle water frequently to reduce the dust.

The management is yet to take a decision on altering the timing of shifts. The workers are struggling to work in the oppressive heat, and the situation is dire.