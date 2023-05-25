Peddapalli: Driver killed after concrete mixer vehicle plunges into Manair

According to the police, a concrete mixer vehicle carrying material for construction of a check dam plunged into the rivulet after the rod of the joint wheel was damaged

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Peddapalli: The driver of a concrete mixer vehicle died after the vehicle went out of control and plunged into the Manair rivulet from the top of the bridge near Gumpula of Odela mandal on Thursday.

According to the police, a concrete mixer vehicle carrying material for construction of a check dam plunged into the rivulet after the rod of the joint wheel was damaged. Vehicle driver Vijay Sajith (20) from Madhya Pradesh, who got stuck in the cabin, died on the spot. Police began investigation after registering a case.

