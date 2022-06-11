Peddapalli: Flexi against Muhurtham deliveries placed in Odela temple

Peddapalli: In order to create awareness among pregnant women against fixing Muhurthams for cesarean deliveries, the district administration took up a publicity campaign by displaying flexi boards in the famous Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Odela village.

The District administration in association with District Priests Association arranged flexis in the shrine stating that ‘Muhurthams’ would not be fixed for cesarean deliveries in the shrine. It has become a routine practice for pregnant women to approach priests to confirm delivery date and undergo delivery on the auspicious day suggested by the priests. Instead of waiting for normal delivery, a majority of the doctors were encouraging cesarean deliveries to earn money. Not interested to bear labor pains at the time of delivery, pregnant women are also cooperating with doctors.

Since they are going for C-section deliveries, a majority of the pregnant women are approaching priests to fix an auspicious day and time for the delivery. Since these unnatural deliveries would show a negative impact on the health of the women, the state government has begun efforts to control C-section operations as well as Muhurtham deliveries.

Based on the government instructions, district officials on Friday arranged a flexi in Mallikarjunaswamy temple to create awareness among the women especially pregnant ladies against C-section deliveries based on muhurthams. Speaking to Telangana Today, temple priest Panchakshari said that flexis against Muhurtham deliveries was arranged in the shrine to create awareness among the women since a huge number of devotees would visit the temple regularly.

Though they would not encourage such kind of unethical practices, some of the priests were fixing muhurthams for deliveries. Giving birth to children by fixing muhurtham was unnatural, he advised the women to undergo natural deliveries.