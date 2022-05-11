Peddapalli: Station level PIP convention held in NTPC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Chief General Manager, NTPC, Sunil Kumar addressing the officials while inaugurating station level PIP in NTPC on Wednesday.

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam convened the station level performance improvement project (PIP) convention at EDC, NTPC on Wednesday. Eight of PIP teams from different departments showcased their projects completed for performance improvement of the plant. As per business excellence guidelines, PIP convention is being organized every year.

Inaugurating the convention, Chief General Manager, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana), Sunil Kumar energized all the team members for their participation in PIPs for increasing reliability, efficiency and productivity. As outcome of the PIP convention three best selected teams will get the opportunity for Regional level PIP convention.

The Business Excellence Department organized the convention wherein all senior executives of NTPC including General Manager (FGD) A Saraswat, GM (TS) P K Laad, and GM (O&M) Atul K Desai were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .