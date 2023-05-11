Peddapalli: Tension in Battupalli after villagers tried to attack murder accused

Tension prevailed in Battupalli of Manthani mandal when villagers prevented the police from shifting a murder accused to the police station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Villagers damaged police vehicle in Battupalli of Manthani mandal on Thursday.

Peddapalli: Tension prevailed in Battupalli of Manthani mandal when villagers prevented the police from shifting a murder accused to the police station.

According to police, Gundla Sadanandam, on Thursday allegedly hacked to death his daughter Rajitha (11) and also attacked one Dupam Srinivas. Knowing about the murder, police rushed the village and took the accused into custody. While the cops were trying to shift him to the police station, the villagers, who gathered in big numbers, prevented them by placing wooden logs in front of the police vehicle demanding that the police hand over Sadanandam to them. They wanted to punish him in the village itself.

As the cops refused to hand him over, the enraged villagers damaged the police vehicle. Some of them, who were carrying chili powder, threw it on Sadanandam. Some of this fell in the eyes of a couple of police personnel as well. It is said that Sadanandam was mentally unstable and had killed his wife some time ago and was frequently attacking villagers.

The police finally managed to bring the situation under control and took Sadanandam to the police station.