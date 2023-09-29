Peddha Kapu 1 Review: A small film with strong characters and top performers

Hyderabad: Peddha Kapu 1 is a kind of reincarnation of the writer and director Srikanth Addala. Yes, you read it right. We all know Srikanth Addala as a soft storyteller, but in Peddha Kapu 1, the director showcases his raw characters and rugged story. Peddha Kapu 1 is released in theatres today, and here is our review of the film.

Peddha Kapu 1 stars Virat Karna as the lead actor. Rao Ramesh, Aadukalam Naren, and Anasuya played the main roles. Mickey J. Meyer composed the music for the film. Dwaraka Creations produced it.

Peddha Kapu 1 is a fictional story set in the original times, the days when NTR founded the TDP party in 1982. The film opens with the same setup. The screenplay of Peddha Kapu 1 runs towards the rise of a youngster with the name Peddha Kapu, going against the two local political parties in a village. The rest of the film is about how Peddha Kapu takes control of village politics and gets noticed by the legendary NTR.

The beauty of Peddha Kapu 1 is its characters, created by Srikanth Addala. All the characters look so raw and intense in their emotional graphs. Credit goes to Srikanth Addala for writing the characters and their backstories so deeply. Peddha Kapu 1 is one such film in ages that showcases the strength and importance of every main character equally in the film apart from that of the hero.

Srikanth Addala also excelled in bringing out the best technical output in the making of the film. His style and tone of the films add a special touch to the output. Srikanth Addala’s vision enhanced the works of the cinematographer Chota K. Naidu and the editor Marthand K. Venkatesh. Mickey J. Meyer intensifies every dramatic and action scene with his background score. And of course, Peter Hein’s action composition will leave you in awe.

Here are a few scenes that Peddha Kapu 1 definitely needs to be watched out for. The opening scene of the actual story, where the TDP flag is mounted on a huge tree, all the episodes that show caste discrimination in detail, beautifully pictured A-rated violence and murder scenes, the inspirational rise of women in politics, revolutionary songs, and the interval and climax portions.

Virat Karna got a great launch with this film, and he proved his worth with a mature performance. Rao Ramesh is the show stealer in the entire film. One would definitely be mesmerised by his body language and expressions without uttering any dialogue. Anasuya and Naren are great in their roles. Srikanth Addala is a special package for the film with his mass transformation in acting.

Peddha Kapu 1 is definitely worth being on the list of the best political action drama movies in Telugu. There was Prasthanam once, there was Rangasthalam later, and today it is Peddha Kapu 1 that one shouldn’t miss watching in theatres despite looking at it as a small film.

