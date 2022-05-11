‘Pega Teach for Change’ invites applications from volunteers to teach in government schools of South India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: As the government schools are returning to normalcy, Teach for Change Trust, co-founded by Lakshmi Manchu and Chaitanya MRSK, has resumed the flagship literacy programme, ‘Pega Teach for Change’. This programme entails individuals from all walks of life — doctors, homemakers, teachers, software employees, graduates, government officials, etc., coming together to teach in government schools for classes 3,4 and 5 to improve their foundational literacy.

The volunteers are required to dedicate at least 2 to 6 hours in a week to teach in the government schools of their vicinity. The volunteers will be teaching at these schools for a minimum of 6 months to 1 year, in line with the academic year of the schools. ‘Teach for Change Trust’ has declared that the volunteers will be allocated government schools and timings of their choice.

This academic year, the curriculum is co-designed by ‘Teach for Change Trust and Pratham Books Storyweaver’ with a focus on both foundational literacy and reading books. Interested candidates can apply for being a volunteer on the ‘Teach for Change’ website (teachforchange.in/volunteer.php).

After selection, volunteers will be provided one-day training in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, before they are deployed in schools. This year, ‘Teach for Change’ targets to work in 400 government schools of South India in major cities.