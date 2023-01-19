Hyderabad: Pega Teach For Change Smart Classroom established in Jaffarguda primary school

Hyderabad: Teach for Change has, on Thursday, announced the establishment of a Pega Teach For Change Smart Classroom in the primary school of Jafferguda. The new classroom will provide students with access to the latest technology and educational resources, helping them to achieve their full potential.

Aligning with National Education Policy 2020, these smart classrooms aim at advancing foundational language skills in primary school children in the government schools. A room is selected in each school and the walls are painted colourfully to create conducive learning environment. A large flat screen LED TV, low tables and carpets are also incorporated. A carefully curated audio-visual curriculum is taught in these classrooms to enhance phonics and language abilities of primary children.

Dharanikota Suyodhan, Lead Counsel – India and International Corporate Law, Pegasystems, who inaugurated the smart classroom, was joined by Chaitanya MRSK, CEO & founder trustee of Teach For Change, Prayas Team, and Jeevan Singh, TRS leader, Karwan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suyodhan said, “Education is the key to unlocking a child’s potential and creating a better future for our nation. The Pega Teach For Change Smart Classroom in Jafferguda is an important step in providing underprivileged children with access to the latest technology and educational resources. I urge these students to take advantage of this opportunity and work hard to achieve their full potential.”

Mr. Chaitanya MRSK, Teach for Change, added, “With the support of Pega Systems, we are able to provide underprivileged children with access to latest technology and resources that will enhance their learning experience. This classroom is a vital step towards achieving our goal of improving education for all children and providing them with the tools they need to succeed in life.”