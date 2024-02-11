Pension Adalat on Feb 13 in Nizamabad

The pension adalat will be held between 11 am and 11.40 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 04:32 PM

Nizamabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will hold a virtual pension adalat on February 13 for those drawing allowance under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995. The pension adalat will be held between 11 am and 11.40 am. In a release issued here, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that the EPF subscribers who want to take part in the Adalat have to download Cisco Webex application and join the meeting on 2641 169 8328 address with password(enf1234). Member can also submit their grievances through email(ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in) .

The members who do not have access to desktop or mobile can submit their grievances at the EPFO field office in advance.