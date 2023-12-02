Pensioners Party to contest polls in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Retired IAS officer LV Subrahmanyam has said that the retired employees in the state, who deserved to take rest, were forced to form a political party to protect the rights of pensioners.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, he observed that if those in power implemented the Constitution properly, the rights of people would be protected and the individuals would enjoy freedom.

Pensioners’ Party state president Subbarayan said that the pre-poll promise of scrapping CPS was not implemented, and retired employees were not receiving their pension in time.

The Pensioners’ Party was floated to protect pensioners’ rights and it would contest in all urban areas in the next elections, he announced.