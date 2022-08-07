People of Asifabad split over creation of medical college

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: People of the district apparently split over the creation of a medical college in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Public belonging to Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency requested the government to establish a medical college in Kaghaznagar town, considering better train and bus connectivity and livable conditions. They reason that the college could be a boon to dwellers of remote villages in Bejjur, Penchikalpet, Chintalamanepalli, Koutalala and Dahegaon mandals .

Meanwhile, their counterparts of Asifabad segment urge it to set up the facility in Asifabad town, citing district headquarters as an ideal location for the medical college. They opine that hapless tribals of interior habitations of Kerameri, Wankidi, Sirpur (U) Lingapur, Jainoor and Tiryani mandals would be able to find quality medical services with the advent of the institution.