People of MP eager to unseat state’s BJP govt, claims Congress leader Kamal Nath

People are eager to unseat the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Thursday.

By PTI Published Date - 06:43 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Jabalpur: People are eager to unseat the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Thursday.

Corruption is rampant in MP and a new scam comes to light each day, he told reporters in Patan area here.

“The people of MP are actually impatient to unseat the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. People are either witnessing corruption or are falling prey to it,” Nath alleged.

Nath claimed Chouhan was indulging in gimmicks in the run up to the state polls, likely to be held at the end of the year, and is making announcements at the drop of a hat as if he thinks he will be CM for another five years.

“One crore youth are unemployed. This is the biggest challenge that needs to be addressed,” Nath said.

The Congress has been routinely attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party government with allegations of corruption and existence of “50 per cent commission raj” in the state.