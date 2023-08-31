People of Telangana have no faith in Congress and BJP: Harish

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:46 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: People in the State have turned averse to the politics of the Congress and the BJP and they are not prepared to rely on the two parties, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said here on Thursday.

Leaders from the MRPS including a senior leader, Yathakula Bhaskar, joined the BRS in his presence at Telangana Bhavan. Welcoming them into the party fold by offering pink scarves, he said BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao would become the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term and that the BRS would romp home with a massive mandate once again. This was the essence of the self-resolution of the people of the State.

The Chief Minister had amply demonstrated his love for the Dalits by implementing several schemes aimed at uplifting them. The State Secretariat building was named after Dr B R Ambedkar, he said, adding that the Chief Minister wished that the new Parliament building would also be named after Ambedkar, but those in power at the Centre were reluctant to do so.

Leaders from other parties like Yathakula Bhaskar were joining the BRS because of the Chief Minister’s commitment to the welfare of the Dalits. Chandrashekhar Rao had dedicated his life for the cause of the Dalits.

Referring to the remarks made against the BRS by BJP leader Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during their recent visits to the State, he said the comments smacked of their ignorance about the rapid stride made by the BRS government in the State.

Amit Shah appeared to have read out the script handed to him by the local leaders. It would be better if Shah paid more attention to the state of affairs in Gujarat. Majority of the promises made by the Congress party in Karnataka too were thrown to the wind, he said.

BRS MP Nama Nageswar Rao was present.