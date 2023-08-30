172 samples of food items lifted for analysis by Food Safety wing

The Food Safety wing identified six kinds of high risk food products including milk and milk products, spices/ masalas, dhania and jeera powder, ghee, paneer, ginger and garlic paste from multiple establishments.

08:15 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards wing of the Telangana health department launched a massive drive and lifted food samples from hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and other retail outlets to check for their quality and also to curb malpractices.

In the last three-days, the Food Safety department headed by Commissioner of Food Safety, D Harichandana, lifted 172 samples of various kinds of food products from different commercial establishments across the State.

The samples have been sent for analysis. “After receipt of analysis, action will be initiated against violators as per the FSSAI Act. Similar drives will continue to eradicate adulteration in staple foods,” officials said.