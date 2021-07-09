Peoples’ health our top priority: Gangula Kamalakar

Says Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes are aimed at keeping seasonal diseases at bay

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday said achieving a healthy Telangana through improved healthcare was the main aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Under successive government in undivided Andhra Pradesh, local bodies had become almost defunct due to lack of funds. However, the situation changed after the State formation. Now, the funds are directly released to gram panchayats and municipalities. As a result, the face of villages and towns has changed, the Minister said, participating in the Pattana Pragathi programme in the 24th division of Ambedkar Nagar. He planted trees as part of Haritha Haram and later, offered prayers at the local Hanuman temple.

Kamalakar said that Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes were aimed to improve the health of the public by preventing communicable diseases. Moreover, steps have also been taken to provide better services to the public in their localities as part of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes.

Power lines passing over houses, damaged current poles and transformers have been shifted as part of programme. Despite repeated representations by the people, previous rules neglected the issue. People faced a lot of problems.

While some of the people were electrocuted, a number of people lost their organs after suffering an electric shock. However, the Telangana government has taken up the issue and is shifting all electric wires, poles and transformers as part of Pattana Pragathi.

Talking about the Haritha Haram programme, Kamalakar pointed out that forest cover in the State had declined drastically due to the negligence of previous governments. As a result, the issue of ecological imbalance was developed. With an aim to enhance forest cover, the Telangana government has taken up Haritha Haram and called upon the people to raise trees in a big way to provide a healthy atmosphere to future generations.

He felt happy for planting trees by the people by participating in the Haritha Haram programme. People came to know the importance of oxygen at the time of the Covid outbreak and everybody should be aware of the protection of trees, he advised.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others participated in the programme.

