Performance of Railway Protection Force (SCR) in 2022

The RPF, in most cases, saved the lives of passengers who were negligent or faced danger while boarding or alighting running trains. Some were also saved while they tried to attempt suicide.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:02 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Central Railway saved 52 (23 female & 29 male) lives in 2022 as a part of Mission Jeevan Rakshak.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the South Central Railway has released a press release that highlights the performance of the RPF personnel.

Here are the highlights:

RPF as a part of Operation AAHT rescued 46 children, 34 boys, and 12 girls, from the clutches of traffickers in 2022. Eight people involved in human trafficking were arrested by the RPF.

RPF personnel arrested 48 persons examining the CCTV footage and recovered Rs 97,97,07,130 in 2022.

As a part of Operation Amanat, the RPF personnel retrieved more than 2,060 leftover belongings from passengers, valued at more than Rs 4.99 crore, and handed them to the right owners in 2022.

Under Operation Narcos, the security force has seized ganja worth Rs 8.26 crore and arrested 78 persons involved in the sale of the banned product.

In 2022, RPF apprehended 448 persons to recover stolen property worth Rs 4.4 crore.

In addition, the security forces under the ownership of the Indian Railways also apprehended those involved with the theft of gold and illegal drug trade.