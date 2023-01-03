SCR registers best ever monthly freight in December 2022

South Central Railway loaded nearly 12.160 Million Tonnes (MT) of freight during the month, recording 21 per cent growth over same period last year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

SCR also achieved best ever incremental loading amongst all the zones of the Indian Railways during December 2022.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) registered its best ever month’s loading in December 2022. The zone loaded nearly 12.160 Million Tonnes (MT) of freight during the month, recording 21 per cent growth over same period last year.

Incidentally, SCR also achieved best ever incremental loading amongst all the zones of the Indian Railways during December 2022.

According to the officials, during April 2022-December 2022, the SCR loaded about 96.384 MTs of freight, which was about 13 per cent higher when compared with the same period in 2021. The growth rebound in freight loading was seen across the freight segment, with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels in the month of December 2022, when compared to same period in 2021.

“The demand from freight customers was continually monitored so as to provide timely supply of wagons. The average number of wagons supplied per day in the month of December 2022 was 6,041, which is 21 per cent more when compared with 4,982 wagons in December 2021,” officials said.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain appreciated officials and staff of the operating and commercial wings at both the zonal and divisional level for this performance.