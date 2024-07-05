| Permission For Tdp Rally But No Permission For Unemployed To Protest In Hyderabad

‘Permission for TDP rally, but no permission for unemployed to protest in Hyderabad’

People from different sections also questioned the Congress Government’s priorities in permitting a rally from Begumpet airport by Telugu Desam party workers to welcome Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday today.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 06:52 PM

Court's order granting premissions for Telugu Desham Party Rally

HYDERABAD: There is widespread criticism over the Congress government, which denied permission for the youth to stage protest at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and installed barbed wire fencing at the office.

Sharing images of the police permission for Telugu Desam rally, Nayini Anurag Reddy, an entrepreneur said on X “Permission granted: For TDP to conduct a rally in the prime evening hours in the city. Permission Denied: For youth protesting at the TSPSC,”

“Is protest not a part of democracy? Why is there such blatant misuse of police power against youth protesting for their rights?” he further asked.

Shakeel, an X user said “If I am not wrong. Seems he is diverting CBN (TDP) entry in Telangana by arresting job aspirants.. misleading. He and his master already started game play, our projects, investors and private companies, government prices and contracts may get handover to CBN relatives / TDP binamis for sure,”

MBR, an X user shared a video of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assuring in the Assembly that Congress government would not follow feudal policies and people would be permitted to stage protests. “Which party is in power,” he asked. A few others shared videos and images of the Chief Minister while boasting about removing barricades before Pragathi Bhavan and asked as to why barricades and barbed wire fencing were being installed at TSPSC office.