Narrow escape for motorists as hoarding of Chandrababu Naidu collapses at Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 05:29 PM

Screengrab of a video showing hoarding almost collapsing on a car at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Motorists had a miraculous escape when a big hoarding erected by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre at Jubilee Hills to welcome A.P Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, nearly collapsed on Friday morning.

The hoarding was put up at Jubilee Hills check posts last night to welcome the A.P Chief Minister, who is on his maiden visit to Hyderabad after his party formed the government in A.P.

Around 10.20 am, the hoarding that was tied to some poles detached and nearly fell on the busy road. On noticing the hoarding falling, a couple of two wheelers riders paused immediately and saved themselves.

The traffic police personnel later put up the hoarding in a proper manner with the help of local people.