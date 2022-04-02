| Petrol Prices Go Up Again Costs Rs 116 33 In Hyderabad On Saturday

Petrol prices go up again, costs Rs.116.33 in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:45 AM, Sat - 2 April 22

Hyderabad: The rise in oil prices in the country continues. Oil marketing companies today hiked prices by 91 paise on petrol and 87 paise on diesel.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against Rs 101.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.07 per litre to Rs 93.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 10th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 7.20 per litre.