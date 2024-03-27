Petrol pump dealers issue warning to union government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 10:10 PM

Hyderabad: Petrol pump dealers in the State have issued a 10-day ultimatum to the union government to address their demands of increasing commission on fuel sales.

As per reports, the fuel dealers including Hindustan Petroleum (HP), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Bharat Petroleum (BP) have been seeking a raise in their commission since a long time, but the government allegedly did not pay heed to it.

The dealers have concerns over the financial strain caused by stagnant commissions despite rising fuel prices.

They have warned that if their demands were not met within the stipulated time frame, they plan to protest by operating fuel outlets for only 12 hours a day i.e., between 6 am and 6 pm.

It may be noted that there are around 4,000 petrol pumps across the State and most of them are already running in losses due to various reasons.