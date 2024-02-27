Hyderabad: Nizam’s personal petrol pump found hidden in KBR National Park

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 08:21 PM

Nizam's personal petrol pump found hidden in KBR National Park. Photo: Faacebook/Raju Alluri

Hyderabad: Nestled within the verdant expanse of Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National (KBRN)Park in Jubilee Hills, lies a discreet yet historically significant artifact – a private petrol pump, formerly owned by the Nizam of Hyderabad to cater to his fleet of automobiles, trucks, and machinery.

Recently brought to light by city-based Raju Alluri, the existence of this relic from the past has sparked curiosity among park-goers.

Alluri, who stumbled upon the aged petrol machine during a routine walk, took to Facebook to share his discovery. He noted that despite its proximity to the walking path, the pump remains largely unnoticed by regular visitors to the park.

The revelation sheds light on the park’s rich history, as documented in the management plan prepared by the Divisional Forest Officer for the period until 2025-26. According to the document, the total area of the Jubilee Hills Forest Block, now known as KBR National Park, spans 142.5 hectares. Previously under the possession of the Nizam of Hyderabad, the area was later acquired by the government under the Urban Land Ceiling Act. However, a portion of 2.40 hectares was permitted to be retained by the Nizam.

According to the document, the park, surrounded by a protective wall erected by the Nizam during the 1960s, has played a crucial role in the conservation of flora, fauna, and unique rock formations representative of the Deccan Plateau. The presence of this protective barrier eliminated biotic interference, allowing degraded forests to regenerate over time.

Within the expansive National Park, there are 17 designated locations considered retainable areas of the Nizam, ensuring continued access for him, his servants, and security personnel.

Among these areas is the petrol pump, occupying 528.28 square meters. Non-dwelling units in the retainable area also include a garage, poultry shed, workshop shed, dhobi khana, Gol Bungalow, and Mor Bungalow.

The discovery of the Nizam’s personal petrol pump serves as a reminder of Hyderabad’s storied past and its enduring connection to its royal heritage. As visitors continue to explore the tranquil surroundings of KBR Park, they are now greeted with a glimpse into a bygone era, preserved amidst the city’s urban landscape.