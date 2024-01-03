Petrol pumps closure: Zomato delivery agent rides a horse to drop off food in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:21 AM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: Food delivery has made our life so much easier. We can easily order any dish, any cuisine from the comfort of our home or office. You can even order items even if you are sitting in the middle of the garden and enjoying a picnic. However, while ordering, many of us don’t realise the hardships that a delivery agent has to go through. Till now, you might have seen these agents coming on bikes, cycles, and even on foot. But have you ever been delivered food through a horse? Yes, you read that right! a Zomato delivery agent was seen delivering food on a horse.

In a video, the delivery worker can be seen riding a horse while delivering food parcels as the city’s roads as there many people queued up at petrol pumps due to the truck drivers strike against the stringent jail and fine regulations under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases.

However, Truckers’ body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Tuesday said the government has assured that new laws concerning hit-and-run cases will be implemented after discussion with its members and urged truck drivers to call off their strike.

This unique delivery method went viral after a short clip was shared on the internet. This clip is said to be from Hyderabad. Take a look at the video here:

#Hyderabadi Bolte kya samjhe re tum log gaan. Tum petrol close kardo hum horse lakar nikal jate Zomato Delivery boy came out to deliver food on horse at #Chanchalguda near to imperial hotel.#ZomatoMan #DeliversOnHorse pic.twitter.com/l0uq1Befk6 — Hassan🔻𝕏 (@HassanSiddiqei) January 2, 2024

