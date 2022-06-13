Pfizer launches free online course on antimicrobial resistance for nurses

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Pfizer India on Monday announced the launch of ‘Open-AMR’, a free online platform to educate nurses on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in English and other regional languages including Telugu.

The Open-AMR initiative is a web-based platform that can be accessed by any nurse anywhere in India for free in seven different languages including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. Americares India Foundation, a health-focused relief and development organization, has joined as the execution partner.

The courses will focus on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) practices and Antimicrobial Stewardship Practices (AMSP) under antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Dr Atul Goel, Directorate General of Health Services, said, “AMR is a growing public health concern, and Government of India has taken cognisance by implementing national action plans against AMR”. Sharad Goswami, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, Pfizer Limited, said nurses can play a critical role in ensuring that good antimicrobial stewardship and infection control measures are practiced in hospitals.

Shripad Desai, MD and Country Director, Americares India Foundation said nurses if provided the right kind of training can become powerful advocates and enforcers of antimicrobial stewardship practices to help slow down the spread of AMR.