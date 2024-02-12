TSDCA cautions people of antibiotics overuse

The TSDCA urged people to exercise caution and use antibiotics responsibly to avoid developing Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). “When antibiotics are used incorrectly, bacteria start to acquire resistance to the ‘antibiotics’ designed to kill them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 05:02 PM

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) on Monday in an advisory to general public has cautioned against overuse of antibiotics and has made it clear that stringent action will be taken on pharmacies if they sell antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription.

The TSDCA urged people to exercise caution and use antibiotics responsibly to avoid developing Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). “When antibiotics are used incorrectly, bacteria start to acquire resistance to the ‘antibiotics’ designed to kill them. As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics become ineffective and infections become difficult or impossible to treat,” DCA in a statement said.

Director General of TSDCA, V B Kamalsan Reddy urged people to play its part in fighting the threat of AMR.

“Antibiotics should be used only when prescribed by a qualified doctor. They should be purchased based only the prescription. If you start using antibiotics on the advice of unqualified practitioners and buy a lower dose version than the actual drug or take more than the required dose. Then, there is every chance that the person will develop AMR,” he said.

The TSDCA urged pharmacies to play a proactive role in the fight against AMR. “Antibiotics are enlisted under Schedule-H and Schedule-H1 of Drugs Rules and can’t be sold by medical shops or pharmacies without the prescription of a qualified doctor (Registered Medical Practitioner).

Over-the-counter sale of antibiotics to patients by medical shops/pharmacies is punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stringent action shall be taken against medical shops/pharmacies that carry out the sale of antibiotics without the prescription of a qualified doctor,” DG, TSDCA, Kamalsan Reddy said.