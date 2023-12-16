Pharmacists body want changes in National Pharmacy Commission Bill 2023

Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Dr Rapolu Satyanarayana

Khammam: Working Group on Professional Dignity of Pharmacists urged the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make changes in the draft National Pharmacy Commission Bill 2023.

The bill introduced by the Centre aims at setting up National Pharmacy Commission (NPC) and repealing the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Speaking to Telangana Today, the Working Group coordinator Dr Rapolu Satyanarayana felt that the government’s objective to regulate pharmacy education and profession in Allopathy and AYUSH systems in India would ensure a comprehensive approach towards overseeing all systems of pharmacy practice by the NPC.

Yet, there are certain shortcomings in the draft bill. In Chapter I of the bill, some of the definitions are vague. The terms Pharmacy Professional or Registered Professional are inadequate. “Registered Pharmacist” is correct in legal context, he noted.

Chapter II deals with the constitution of the NPC. The government intends to appoint the Chairman and members on recommendation of the Search cum Selection Committee much against the democratic ethos. It has to be constituted by election among the Registered Pharmacists.

The NPC Chairman is reserved for academics with a postgraduate degree in Pharmacy. It keeps Pharmacists working in other sectors without a PG degree away from the position and it is highly objectionable, Dr. Satyanarayana said.

The basic prerequisite shall be the incumbent is a Registered Pharmacist and a person of high calibre. Higher education is desirable, but not compulsory, he averred. The Secretary and members shall be Registered Pharmacists.

Members have to be drafted so as to reflect and represent all sectors of Pharmacy. The Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) should have a due representation in the NPC, which should also have Quasi-Judicial powers.

Chapter III proposed setting up the Pharmacy Education Board, Pharmacy Assessment and the Rating Board besides the Pharmacy Ethics and Registration Board. Instead two boards; the Pharmacy Education Board and the Pharmacy Practice Board are enough, he noted.

Regarding registration of Pharmacists, there is National Pharmacy Register and State Pharmacy Register. The State Pharmacy Chapter could be entrusted for enrollment and the NPC should maintain a consolidated list, Dr. Satynarayana suggested.