‘Pindam’ proved audiences would receive film well if there is good content, say makers

The horror film, directed by Saikiran Daida, features Srikanth Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Srinivas Avasarala, Easwari Rao, and Ravi Varma in the cast.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: ‘Pindam’, which was released in theatres on December 15, has been receiving amazing response from the audiences. The horror film, directed by Saikiran Daida, features Srikanth Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Srinivas Avasarala, Easwari Rao, and Ravi Varma in the cast.

During the success meet organised in the Hyderabad on Monday, the entire cast and crew shared their experience of working for the success of ‘Pindam’.

Writer Saikiran Daida said, “When I first started the film, I didn’t expect that ‘Pindam’ would have such a wide theatrical release. Today, it is being screened in over 500 theatres worldwide. In the USA, ‘Pindam’ is being screened in 120 theatres. It is not a normal thing for us. I thank my distributors in India and in the USA for their unwavering support.”

“I should thank my brother and producer of ‘Pindam’, Yeshwanth Daggumati, for his dedication. Another main pillar of Kalahi Media is our executive producer Suresh. He has been amazing with his work. I would like to thank the entire director team, casting director Satish, editor Prasad. Music composed by Krishna Saurabh is amazing and added value to the story. He is a great talent and has a long way to go. Actor Sriram garu is very cool,” he added.

Producer Yeshwanth shared, that it has been a happy occasion to celebrate the success of the horror thriller ‘Pindam’ which is produced under Kalahi Media. “I thank the entire media fraternity for standing behind us like a pillar. ‘Pindam’ has, once again, proved that audiences would come to theatres if the content is good. The response to ‘Pindam’ resulted in the increase in theatres elsewhere,” he said.

Talking about the cast and the crew, the producer said, “Actor Sriram has been looking the same as he appeared in television when I was young. I am blessed to have worked with him. The entire cast and crew did a marvellous job. Ravi Varma’s character was kept under the wraps because we decided to surprise the audiences.”

Produced by Yeshwanth Daggumati under the banner Kalahi Media, the film also has Manik Reddy, Baby Chaitra, Baby Leisha, Vijayalakshmi and Srilatha in crucial roles.