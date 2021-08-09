Pista House introduces Dum Ke Roat cookie

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Pista House which is famous for its haleem, biryani, Zafrani chai, snacks and baked delicacies, has now introduced Dum ke Roat, a unique Hyderabadi cookie. The baked cookie is made of dry fruits and ghee and is associated with the month of Muharram.

As the story goes, this type of cookie was offered to mourners in the Muharram procession by the Nizam and hence its significance during this period.

The cookie is baked with a crisp outside and a soft, gooey inside, and is 100% vegetarian. The special Pista House Dum ke Roat are available at all Pista House outlets across Hyderabad, a press release said.