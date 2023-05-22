| Pittala Ravinder Takes Charge As Chairman Of Ts Federation Of Fisheries And Co Operative Societies

Ravinder who hails from Veenavanka in Karimnagar district, served as a journalist in different vernacular dailies and he also an expert on the fisheries sector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:02 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Senior journalist and fisheries expert Pittala Ravinder took charge as the chairman of Telangana State Federation of Fisheries and Co-operative Societies here on Monday.

Ravinder who hails from Veenavanka in Karimnagar district, served as a journalist in different vernacular dailies. He is also an expert on the fisheries sector. He also actively participated in the Telangana agitation as the co-convenor of the Telangana Joint Action Committee.

Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud along with the State Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj and several others participated in the programme held at the Fisheries Department office in Masab Tank. They felicitated Ravinder and exuded confidence that he will play key role in increasing fish production and improving living conditions of fishermen community.

Ravinder said the fisheries sector made significant progress after the State formation where the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao including fish distribution scheme, improved the income levels of the fishermen community.

The Chairpersons of various State-run Corporations – Doodimetla Balaraju Yadav, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Koleti Damodar Gupta and others were also present.

