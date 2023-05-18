PKSDT – BRO movie title and motion poster released

Hyderabad: PKSDT is the upcoming film of Sai Dharam Tej in which Pawan Kalyan played an important role. Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a god in the film as per the sources. PKSDT is the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vinodhaya Sitham. Samuthirakani who directed the Tamil original is making this film too.

The makers of PKSDT, People Media Factory, officially announced the title of the film today. Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan’s film is titled Bro. The makers also released the first look of Pawan Kalyan from the film with a motion poster.

Pawan Kalyan can be seen in the vintage styling in this look for Bro. The still looks like a recreation of Pawan Kalyan’s style and body language from Badri. The motion poster shows that Pawan Kalyan might represent Lord Shiva in the film. The background score for the motion poster from Thaman is intense.

Going by the first impression, the bgm is not much better than that of Bheemla Nayak scored by Thaman for the Powerstar.

Bro is going to be released on July 28 in theatres. Trivikram Srinivas penned the dialogues and screenplay for this film. Zee Studios is also associated with the production of the film.

-Kiran