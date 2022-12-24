Planning Goa trip for Christmas, New Year? Read CM Sawant’s Covid announcement

As Goa will be receiving a large number of tourists this season every year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a review meeting on Friday where he gave an update on restrictions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:52 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: India is vigilant as Covid-19 cases in China continue to witness a sharp spike. The State governments have now ramped up Covid protocols, especially given the Christmas and New Year festivities.

He said the Goa government will not impose any Covid-19 related restrictions till January 2. He also said that the government will review the situation on January 3.

However, two per cent of all international arrivals will be randomly tested for Covid-19. The State government has appealed to people not to panic but to take precautions including wearing face masks.