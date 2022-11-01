Cherlapally Prison official transferred for allegedly harassing women relatives of convict

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: An official working at the Central Prison Cherlapally was transferred to Prisoner’s Agriculture Colony following a complaint made by a convict against him.

The official, Ch. Dasharatham, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, Central Prison Cherlapally, was transferred on administrative grounds by Director General of Prisoners, Dr Jitender on Tuesday and asked to report to the new posting immediately.

Sources said a convict had lodged a complaint against the official alleging he was harassing his woman relatives when they visited the prison to meet him. A few other women also complained against the alleged inappropriate behaviour of the official. Meanwhile, around mid-October, the official had made a complaint at Kushaiguda police station against some persons who allegedly targeted him and collected Rs. 1 lakh.

He alleged that a person Ajay Kumar Pandey who claimed to be an official of cyber-crime unit, Delhi, told that an obscene video featuring Dasharatham was viral on YouTube, and asked him to pay Rs. 1 lakh for getting it removed.