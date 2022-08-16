Hyderabad: Minor girl hangs self after fight with sister over mobile phone

Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: A minor girl died, allegedly by suicide, after she was upset over a fight over a mobile phone with her elder sister in Kapra on Monday.

The 17-year-old girl, who lived with her parents and sister at Kapra, is suspected to have been upset after an argument with her elder sister over her newly bought mobile phone in the house late in the night, after which she allegedly ended her life. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom, police said.

The Kushaiguda police are investigating. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Tuesday.