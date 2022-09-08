Hyderabad: Two children killed in road crash at Cherlapally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

(Representational Image) A total of six children aged between 12 and 15 years, belonging to different private schools and residing in Cherlapally area were proceeding from Chakripuram cross roads towards Cherlapally.

Hyderabad: Two school children allegedly died after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a rashly driven truck at Cherlapally on the city outskirts on Thursday evening. They were returning from the school when the mishap occurred, police said.

A total of six children aged between 12 and 15 years, belonging to different private schools and residing in Cherlapally area were proceeding from Chakripuram cross roads towards Cherlapally.

Police officials, who refused to give the names of the children said when the auto-rickshaw reached near the Central Prison in Cherlapally, the driver of the empty truck crashed into it from the opposite direction. While two children suffered grievous bleeding injuries and declared dead at the hospitals, others were being treated at the hospital.

The Kushaiguda police are investigating. The driver of the truck involved in the road accident was detained.